Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Acquires 68,042 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 68,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $10,752,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

