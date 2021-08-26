Thrive Token Trading 58.2% Higher This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Thrive Token has a market cap of $145,828.82 and approximately $549.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.