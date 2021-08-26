Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.92

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 10444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Tilly's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $492.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.