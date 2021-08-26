Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Shares Down 4.9%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) shares fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.75. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of -0.11.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

