Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Volume Hits $165.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 57.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.92 million and $165.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006953 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

