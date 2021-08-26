Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 29th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 349,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,710. Touchpoint Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

