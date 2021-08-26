TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 301,852 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $560.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

