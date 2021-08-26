Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives $31.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of COOK opened at $24.76 on Monday. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

