Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.