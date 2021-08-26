Tranchess Price Up 184.9% Over Last Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00009258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 184.9% higher against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $62.52 million and $18.48 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,920.56 or 0.99970164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00039262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00069382 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,388,816 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.