Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 905,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $315,299. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

