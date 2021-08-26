Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,801.50

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,801.50 ($23.54) and last traded at GBX 1,797 ($23.48), with a volume of 367697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.41).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,717.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.