TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after acquiring an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after buying an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.