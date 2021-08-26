TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $35.54. 13,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,377. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

