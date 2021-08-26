Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 500 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $12,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93.

TPH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

