Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 500 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $12,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93.
TPH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,868,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
