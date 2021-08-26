Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) CFO David Michael Lund Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $399.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.