Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) CFO David Michael Lund Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $399.12 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

