trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $50,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 760,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

