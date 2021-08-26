TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock remained flat at $$4.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 529,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,152. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.13.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

