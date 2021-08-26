TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76,808.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $76,808.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

