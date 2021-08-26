Truepoint Inc. Has $108.47 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $108,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 2,888,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

