TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.21. TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 29 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

