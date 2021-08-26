Truist Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $198.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $178.00 to $198.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $187.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

