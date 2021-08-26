Truist Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.
Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 56.70.
In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
