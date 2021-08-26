Truist Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 56.70.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

