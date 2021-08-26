Truist Securities Trims The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Target Price to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $80.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

