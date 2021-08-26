TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,390. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 47,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

