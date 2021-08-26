TWC Tech Holdings II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWCT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,462 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,119% compared to the average daily volume of 202 call options.

TWCT opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. TWC Tech Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

