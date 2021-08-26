U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. 66,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.