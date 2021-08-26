U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

