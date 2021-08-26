U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
USPH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.47.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
