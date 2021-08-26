UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of UBS Group worth $131,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

