UBS Group Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $192.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

