UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised UCB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.84 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $58.67 on Monday. UCB has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.