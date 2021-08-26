uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.
Shares of UCL opened at $6.76 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51.
About uCloudlink Group
Further Reading: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.