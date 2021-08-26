UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

PATH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,816. UiPath has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $4,446,961.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,648 shares of company stock worth $16,795,717.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

