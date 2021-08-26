Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Citigroup

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $105,456,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

