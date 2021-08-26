Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.68. 2,941,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

