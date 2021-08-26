UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report sales of $321.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

UMBF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 404,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.