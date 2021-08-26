Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 2,661.1% in August

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 2,661.1% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UNICY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 40,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.04. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

