Unifi Protocol DAO Price Hits $12.28 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $57.20 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.28 or 0.00026140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00289377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,659,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

