UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $453.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $452.32 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,711. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

