Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of UN01 opened at €33.94 ($39.93) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.97 ($39.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

