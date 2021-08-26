United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
United Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 306,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
