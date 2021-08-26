United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 306,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64. United Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

