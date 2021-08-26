UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $419.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

