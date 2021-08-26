Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Down 96.6% in August

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the July 29th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,065,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UNVC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,617. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.