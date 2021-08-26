UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $14.09. UP Fintech shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 84,445 shares traded.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

