Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

URBN opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

