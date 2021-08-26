US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

US Foods stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

