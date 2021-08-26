UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

UWMC stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

