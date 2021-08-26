Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 92,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

