Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,973 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

