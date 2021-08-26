Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 10,139,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

